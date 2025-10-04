Impact Investors Inc Sells 877 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Impact Investors Inc reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,410,000 after purchasing an additional 750,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 688,863 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,743,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,521,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This trade represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.08 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

