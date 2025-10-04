Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Sells 574 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 85,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.04 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

