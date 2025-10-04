Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Decreases Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.