ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Lifted by Elevate Capital Advisors LLC

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ASML by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.2%

ASML stock opened at $1,032.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $806.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $753.05. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,040.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.856 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

