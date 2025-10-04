Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Shares Purchased by Onyx Financial Advisors LLC

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 61.1% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $128,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $38.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

