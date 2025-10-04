Critical Review: Namib Minerals (NAMM) & Its Rivals

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Namib Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Volatility & Risk
Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Namib Minerals
|$80.35 million
|-$20.75 million
|-2.53
|Namib Minerals Competitors
|$860.58 million
|-$211.09 million
|-41.57
Insider and Institutional Ownership
59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Namib Minerals
|N/A
|N/A
|-42.57%
|Namib Minerals Competitors
|-56.04%
|0.43%
|0.77%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Namib Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Namib Minerals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Namib Minerals Competitors
|459
|1108
|1066
|25
|2.25
As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Namib Minerals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Namib Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Namib Minerals peers beat Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Namib Minerals Company Profile
Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.
