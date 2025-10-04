Critical Review: Namib Minerals (NAMM) & Its Rivals

Namib Minerals (NASDAQ:NAMM – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Namib Minerals to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Namib Minerals has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Namib Minerals’ peers have a beta of 0.86, indicating that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Namib Minerals alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Namib Minerals $80.35 million -$20.75 million -2.53 Namib Minerals Competitors $860.58 million -$211.09 million -41.57

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Namib Minerals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Namib Minerals. Namib Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

59.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Namib Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Namib Minerals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Namib Minerals N/A N/A -42.57% Namib Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Namib Minerals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Namib Minerals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Namib Minerals Competitors 459 1108 1066 25 2.25

As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Namib Minerals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Namib Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Namib Minerals peers beat Namib Minerals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Namib Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Namib Minerals is a gold producer, developer and explorer with operations focused principally in Zimbabwe. Namib Minerals, formerly known as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI, is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Namib Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namib Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.