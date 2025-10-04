ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,264 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after purchasing an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.18%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

