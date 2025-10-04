Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 57.1% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 7.2% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.60 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.58.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

