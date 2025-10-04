Washington Growth Strategies LLC Acquires 24,331 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Washington Growth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 34,758.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Washington Growth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washington Growth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, DMKC Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 132.1% during the second quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

