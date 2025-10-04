Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%
GE Vernova stock opened at $595.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 143.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
