Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.01.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

