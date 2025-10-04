Bank Hapoalim BM Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,919.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.52. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

