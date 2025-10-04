SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101,060.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $504,000.

SPYG stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

