Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500,764 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROP opened at $499.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $549.98. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

