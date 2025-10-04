DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $8,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,600.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.04, for a total transaction of $7,411,200.00.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4%

DoorDash stock opened at $271.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.68 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,185,576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after buying an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $211,415,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho set a $350.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

