Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 2,558 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,452 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $102.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The stock has a market cap of $814.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock worth $15,083,877 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.