QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Kimberly-Clark worth $23,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 428,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,952,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $121.02 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.73.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

