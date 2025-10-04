Insider Selling: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells 15,186 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $127,258.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $226,477.88. This represents a 35.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,779 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $129,861.17.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,676 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $31,025.44.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $8.44 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.88 million, a PE ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 23,208.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PubMatic by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 506.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Articles

