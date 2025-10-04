GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

