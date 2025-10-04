Life Planning Partners Inc Buys 1,150 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF $AVRE

Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc owned 0.21% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,427,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,075,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $46.72.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.