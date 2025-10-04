Life Planning Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 112.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $109.75.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

