Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.91 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

