Bank Hapoalim BM Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,584.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,331,000 after buying an additional 2,063,258 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,569,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,922,000 after buying an additional 1,436,876 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $138,723,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,420,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,660,000 after buying an additional 893,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 1,249,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,862,000 after buying an additional 660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

