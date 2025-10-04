D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.88. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

