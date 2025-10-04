Pflug Koory LLC Acquires 1,720 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 368,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

FNDF stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

