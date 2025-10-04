Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 113,790 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,790 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $49,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $118.61 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research lowered Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

