Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $145.81 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $147.91. The firm has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lam Research from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

