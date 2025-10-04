Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

