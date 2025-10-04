Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 4,368 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

