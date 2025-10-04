Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 62,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.