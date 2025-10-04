Vested Financial Planning LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Vested Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Vested Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vested Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 18,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 51.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT opened at $139.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

