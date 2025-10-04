Curran Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.