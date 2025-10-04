Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$182.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$109.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$167.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$128.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$173.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th.

TSE BBD.B opened at C$201.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.07. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$71.79 and a 12 month high of C$203.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.24.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

