Jackson Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $1,075.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.00.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $982.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $927.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $772.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $997.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

