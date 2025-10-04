8,813 Shares in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF $ABLD Bought by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (ABLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FCF Yield Enhanced Real Asset index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to US real assets companies of all sizes with strong free cash flow, earnings, and dividend yield. ABLD was launched on Dec 13, 2021 and is issued by Abacus.

