8,813 Shares in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF $ABLD Bought by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF (BATS:ABLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.
Abacus FCF Real Assets Leaders ETF Company Profile
