Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 213,690 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $161,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,711,004,000 after purchasing an additional 245,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,681,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,222,000 after purchasing an additional 180,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,495,000 after purchasing an additional 64,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $346.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.