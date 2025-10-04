Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 95,225 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,752 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.25% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $103,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,129,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CFR stock opened at $126.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $567.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.