HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Bought by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $164,835,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $429.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $432.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.