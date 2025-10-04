Life Planning Partners Inc Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

