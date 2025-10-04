Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in CME Group by 7,676.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,205,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,685 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CME Group by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,653,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $218,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,182,000 after purchasing an additional 808,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,730,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,003,000 after acquiring an additional 765,773 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3%

CME opened at $264.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.15.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

