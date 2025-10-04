Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Milton Ault III Sells 36,777 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III sold 36,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $86,425.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,895.15. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of Alzamend Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alzamend Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

