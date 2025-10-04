Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 165 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $217.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.31.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

