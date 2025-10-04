Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $537,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

NYSE:WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

