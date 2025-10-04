Financial Review: NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) versus Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Impinj and NeoMagic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj $358.94 million 15.01 $40.84 million $0.01 18,519.00 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Impinj has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

This table compares Impinj and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj 0.18% 8.14% 2.64% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Impinj has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Impinj and NeoMagic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj 1 1 6 0 2.63 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj presently has a consensus target price of $167.57, indicating a potential downside of 9.51%. Given Impinj’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Summary

Impinj beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that consists of reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enable its partners to solve enterprise business problems, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, automotive, aviation, banking, datacenters, food, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, linen and uniform tracking, sports, and travel industries through original equipment and device manufacturers, tag service bureaus, systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, and other solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

