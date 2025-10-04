Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

