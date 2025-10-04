Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 631 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.68.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE C opened at $97.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

