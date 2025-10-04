ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.63. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

