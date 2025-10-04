J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases 4,645 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 107.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $190.81 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $200.19.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.