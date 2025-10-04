Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 566.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,326 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 271,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 401,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 458.1% during the 2nd quarter. GEN Financial Management INC. now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

