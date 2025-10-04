Matauro LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Matauro LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matauro LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.18 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $607.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.85 and a 200-day moving average of $531.81.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

